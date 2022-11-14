Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Amway Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Charlotte saw the return of LaMelo Ball on Saturday after missing the first 13 games of the season due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Just as the Hornets get Ball back, they lose another guard, Dennis Smith Jr., also to an ankle. He did not play in Saturday's game in Miami and is listed as doubtful for tonight's matchup. Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) both remain out.

The Orlando Magic have not provided an injury update for Monday's game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19314174_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets at Magic

By All Hornets
USATSI_19314396_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19422193_168388579_lowres
News

WATCH: Steve Clifford Discusses Loss to Miami, LaMelo's Debut + More

By All Hornets
USATSI_19421567_168388579_lowres
News

Miami's Big Third Quarter Spoils LaMelo Ball's Season Debut

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19337835_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Heat

By Schuyler Callihan
AD
Podcasts

Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?

By James Plowright
USATSI_19379701_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball Could Make Season Debut Tonight in Miami

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19401567_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

By All Hornets