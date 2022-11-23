Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Philadelphia 76ers

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Matisse Thybulle (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joel Embiid (foot): OUT

James Harden (foot): OUT

Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

Jaden Springer (quad): OUT

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_19224438_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

By All Hornets
USATSI_19221732_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19221707
News

Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets Game Preview

By James Plowright
CDA6CA9B-2ECA-4A59-91F6-46734CBAD92C
News

Film Breakdown: The James Bouknight Experience

By Israel Omondi
Untitled design (1)
News

Advanced Stats: Where Do Hornets Players Rank?

By James Plowright
USATSI_19476161_168388579_lowres
News

What's Wrong With the Hornets?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19475708_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Come Up Short in Washington

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19348732_168388579_lowres
News

WATCH: Kai Jones Throws Down a Sweet Slam Dunk

By All Hornets