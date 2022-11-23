Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Matisse Thybulle (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Joel Embiid (foot): OUT

James Harden (foot): OUT

Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

Jaden Springer (quad): OUT

