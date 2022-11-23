Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Philadelphia 76ers
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Matisse Thybulle (ankle): QUESTIONABLE
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Joel Embiid (foot): OUT
James Harden (foot): OUT
Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT
Jaden Springer (quad): OUT
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.