Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Phoenix Suns
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Suns are scheduled to tip off inside Footprint Center at 9 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist): QUESTIONABLE
Cody Martin (knee): DOUBTFUL
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
Gordon Hayward (hamstring): OUT
PHOENIX SUNS
Deandre Ayton: OUT
Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
Landry Shamet (foot): OUT
Devin Booker (groin): OUT
Jae Crowder: OUT
