Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Phoenix Suns

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Suns are scheduled to tip off inside Footprint Center at 9 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist): QUESTIONABLE

Cody Martin (knee): DOUBTFUL

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

Gordon Hayward (hamstring): OUT

PHOENIX SUNS

Deandre Ayton: OUT

Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

Landry Shamet (foot): OUT

Devin Booker (groin): OUT

Jae Crowder: OUT

