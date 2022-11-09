Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Hornets and Trail Blazers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Once again, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness). Gordon Hayward will miss his fourth straight game as he continues to nurse an injured shoulder.

Portland comes limping into tonight's matchup with several key players listed on the injury report. John Butler Jr. (R Index Finger Soreness), Jerami Grant (L Ankle Sprain), Damian Lillard (R Calf Strain), Jusuf Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness), Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation), and Justise Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) are all listed as probable. Meanwhile, Gary Payton II (Core Rehabilitation) and Olivier Sarr (R Wrist Sprain) are ruled out.

Check back an hour before tip-off for the final injury update ahead of tonight's game.

