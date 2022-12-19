Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Sacramento Kings
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Kings are scheduled to tip off inside Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): OUT
Terry Rozier (hip): DOUBTFUL
SACRAMENTO KINGS
N/A
