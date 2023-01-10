Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Toronto Raptors

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Raptors are scheduled to tip off inside Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Gordon Hayward (hamstring): DOUBTFUL

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

TORONTO RAPTORS

Otto Porter Jr. (toe): OUT

