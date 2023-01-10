Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Toronto Raptors
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Raptors are scheduled to tip off inside Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Gordon Hayward (hamstring): DOUBTFUL
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
TORONTO RAPTORS
Otto Porter Jr. (toe): OUT
