Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Utah Jazz

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Jazz are scheduled to tip off inside Vivint Arena at 9 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist): QUESTIONABLE

Cody Martin (knee): DOUBTFUL

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT

UTAH JAZZ

Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.