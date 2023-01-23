Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Utah Jazz
A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.
The Hornets and Jazz are scheduled to tip off inside Vivint Arena at 9 p.m. EST.
Below is the injury report for tonight's game
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist): QUESTIONABLE
Cody Martin (knee): DOUBTFUL
Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand): OUT
UTAH JAZZ
Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT
