Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards

A look at who is out for today's game, including a late addition.

The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the injury report for tonight's game

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle): OUT

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness): OUT

Delon Wright (right hamstring strain): OUT

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.