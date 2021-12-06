Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: Ish Smith Ruled Out vs 76ers

    The Hornets will be without another key player tonight vs Philadelphia.
    Author:

    Just a couple of hours prior to tip-off, the Charlotte Hornets announced that guard Ish Smith has been added to the NBA Health and Safety protocols and is out for tonight's game vs Philadelphia.

    Smith becomes the fifth Hornets player to enter the protocol over the last few days, joining LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, and Mason Plumlee.

    The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. EST.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Read More

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17301078_168388579_lowres
    News

    BREAKING: Ish Smith Ruled Out vs 76ers

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_15827907_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17302075_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Made a Statement in Sunday's Win Over Hawks

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_14132270_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs 76ers

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17301130_168388579_lowres
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Postgame Press Conference vs Hawks

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17301068_168388579_lowres
    News

    Shorthanded Hornets Take Down Hawks On the Road

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15431259_168388579_lowres
    News

    OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Hawks

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17057877_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Hawks

    Dec 5, 2021