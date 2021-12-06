BREAKING: Ish Smith Ruled Out vs 76ers

The Hornets will be without another key player tonight vs Philadelphia.

Just a couple of hours prior to tip-off, the Charlotte Hornets announced that guard Ish Smith has been added to the NBA Health and Safety protocols and is out for tonight's game vs Philadelphia.

Smith becomes the fifth Hornets player to enter the protocol over the last few days, joining LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, and Mason Plumlee.

The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. EST.

