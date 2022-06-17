Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 17th
Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.
The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Friday. Below are today's participants.
MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) - 2nd workout with Hornets
Malaki Branham (Ohio State)
Kendall Brown (Baylor)
Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)
Isaiah Whaley (UConn) - 2nd workout with Hornets
Trevion Williams (Purdue)
