Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 17th

Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Friday. Below are today's participants.

MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite) - 2nd workout with Hornets

Malaki Branham (Ohio State) 

Kendall Brown (Baylor) 

Bryce McGowens (Nebraska)

Isaiah Whaley (UConn) - 2nd workout with Hornets

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

