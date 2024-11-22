Charlotte Hornets prevail in overtime against Detroit Pistons with help from stars
Eastern Conference standings: T-8th with a record of 6-9
The Charlotte Hornets and Brandon Miller secured a hard-fought overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons tonight, with a final score of 123 to 121. Cade Cunningham was the Hornets’ biggest challenge, finishing with 27 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds for the Pistons.
A disastrous fourth quarter of play allowed the game to slip into overtime, making it much closer than it should have been. This win puts the Hornets in a fair position moving forward and shows they are not the same old Hornets. Tonight’s effort gives fans hope that they can grind out tough games and shows how excellent both Miller and Ball are.
The Hornets' young star backcourt of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball led the way for Charlotte tonight. Ball finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Miller added 38 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The duo also had support from Cody Martin (15 points), Moussa Diabaté (16 rebounds), and Grant Williams (12 points and game-sealing free throws).
Best of the night: Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball shine
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller were electric together on the court tonight. It was one of those games where you could see the potential of Charlotte’s backcourt duo of #1 and #24. Their talent is undeniable, and when both are hitting their shots, they look like one of the top duos in the league. The pair combined for 73 points, 13 assists, and 13 rebounds in their win over the Pistons.
Worst of the night: LaMelo Ball continued foul trouble
Not to take away from LaMelo Ball's incredible night, but Ball’s foul trouble has been a recurring issue this season, and tonight was no different. He picked up three fouls in just seven minutes, putting himself and the team in a tough spot. His frustration was evident, leading to poor defensive decisions and forcing him to play softer to avoid more fouls. This gives opponents an advantage, as they can target him for foul calls.
Coach Charles Lee faces a difficult decision when this happens. Does he pull the Hornets’ best player early or leave him on the court and risk further trouble? Ball will need to adjust his defensive approach as the season continues.
The Hornets rely on him to be their offensive engine, and the team struggles to find a rhythm when he’s off the floor. He fouled out at the start of overtime, leaving his team in a tough spot without their star player. Ball will need to improve this part of his game to help himself and Charlotte reach the next level.
Stat of the night: Moussa Diabaté first Charlotte start
Moussa Diabaté earned his first start for the Hornets tonight, and he delivered exactly what fans were hoping for. His presence in the starting lineup set the tone early, especially in the first half.
Diabaté became just the third player this season to record five offensive rebounds and five defensive rebounds in a half, joining Jalen Duren and Alperen Sengun. His ten rebounds in the first half marked the most in a single half of his career.
He finished the game with 16 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, in a performance that highlighted his ability to dominate on the glass. Diabaté proved himself with a strong showing against Jalen Duren, who is a respected glass-cleaner in his own right.
Highlight of the night: LaMelo Ball crazy save and assist
After missing a floater, LaMelo Ball fought for his rebound, grabbing it as he fell to the floor. Just before sliding out of bounds, he managed to toss it to Josh Green, who hit the three. It was a great display of effort and awareness from Ball.
Charlotte's next game is a rematch in Milwaukee against the Bucks, set for 7 PM EST on Saturday.
