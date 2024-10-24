Charlotte Hornets Reveal New Court for 2024-25 Emirates NBA Cup
The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled their 2024-25 Emirates NBA Cup court, a striking new design that will be used throughout the Group Play and Quarterfinals of the NBA’s second annual in-season tournament.
Designed by artist Victor Solomon in collaboration with the Hornets, the court features three concentric circles radiating from center court in varying shades of teal.
These circles symbolize the three stages of competition: Group Play, the Quarterfinals, and the Semifinals and Championship, which will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The court's color scheme complements the Charlotte Statement Edition jerseys and the visiting team's Association Edition uniforms. The NBA Cup logo is prominently displayed at center court and in each lane, while the phrase "The Hive Is Alive" is written along the sideline.
The Hornets are set to play two home games during Group Play on their new court. They will face the New York Knicks on November 29 and the Philadelphia 76ers on December 3. Additionally, they will complete their Group Play schedule with road games against the Orlando Magic on November 12 and the Brooklyn Nets on November 19.
After Group Play, eight teams will progress to the single-elimination Knockout Rounds. The Quarterfinals will be held in NBA markets, while the Semifinals and Championship will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup will begin on November 12 with group-stage play. The quarterfinals and semi-finals will occur from December 10 to 14, concluding with the championship game on December 17 in Las Vegas.
