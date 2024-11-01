All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets reveal starting five for first matchup vs. Celtics

A look at the first five on the floor tonight for the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

It's the first of two big games in the Queen City this weekend between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.

It looked like second-year guard Brandon Miller was set to make his return from a glute strain tonight but was downgraded to OUT after going through pregame shootaround. Veteran guard Seth Curry will fill his spot in the starting lineup.

Moments ago, both teams released their starting five for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Seth Curry

G Josh Green

F Miles Bridges

C Nick Richards

Boston Celtics

G Jrue Holiday

G Derrick White

F Jaylen Brown

F Jayson Tatum

C Luke Kornet

The Hornets and Celtics will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

