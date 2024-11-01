Charlotte Hornets reveal starting five for first matchup vs. Celtics
It's the first of two big games in the Queen City this weekend between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.
It looked like second-year guard Brandon Miller was set to make his return from a glute strain tonight but was downgraded to OUT after going through pregame shootaround. Veteran guard Seth Curry will fill his spot in the starting lineup.
Moments ago, both teams released their starting five for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Seth Curry
G Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Nick Richards
Boston Celtics
G Jrue Holiday
G Derrick White
F Jaylen Brown
F Jayson Tatum
C Luke Kornet
The Hornets and Celtics will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
To appreciate Josh Green's value for the Hornets, you have to look beyond the stat sheet
Score predictions for Hornets vs. Celtics
Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets vs. Celtics
Charlotte welcomes defending champion Boston Celtics to town for Eastern Conference showdown