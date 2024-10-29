Charlotte Hornets rise in latest NBA Power Rankings
The Charlotte Hornets (1-2) have started the season with a mixed bag of results. Under rookie head coach Charles Lee, the Hornets have trailed by double digits in each game. However, their ability to stay competitive has earned them a two-spot jump in John Schuhmann's NBA.com power rankings, rising from 27th to 25th.
Early offense has been a concern for the Hornets, who are averaging a meager 60 points on 76 first-quarter possessions. Tre Mann, a key contributor, hasn't yet found his rhythm. The 23-year-old has struggled with his shooting, going 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range, particularly during the opening minutes of games.
Despite slow starts shooting, Mann has demonstrated his talent by averaging 18.3 points per game and ranking second in bench points with 55, just two shy of Buddy Hield from Golden State. He is the only Hornet to play the entire nine minutes of clutch time across all three games. In their victory against Houston, Mann made key plays, including a step-back three-pointer and a difficult floater, highlighting his ability to perform in crucial moments.
Interestingly, the Hornets are one of only two teams (alongside the Clippers) to have played three games decided by five points or less in the closing minutes. While they secured a comeback victory against Houston, struggles on defense down the stretch cost them against Miami and Atlanta, allowing a combined 33 points on 23 clutch defensive possessions in those games.
Charlotte will next face the Toronto Raptors, a team known for having close contests with. Last season, all four matchups were decided in the final minutes. After that, they will have back-to-back games against the defending world champion Boston Celtics.
The Hornets' ability to overcome early deficits and their fight in close games offer a glimmer of hope. Their upcoming performances will be a key test as they look to build momentum and climb further in the power rankings.
