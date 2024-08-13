Charlotte Hornets' Schedule Set for Emirates NBA Cup 2024 Group Play
The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled their Group Play schedule for the second annual Emirates NBA Cup. The in-season tournament kicks off November 12th, with the Hornets opening their campaign on the road against the Orlando Magic.
Hornets' Group Play Schedule
- Nov 12: at Orlando Magic
- Nov 19: at Brooklyn Nets
- Nov 29: vs. New York Knicks (NBA TV)
- Dec 3: vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The Hornets will face each team in their group once, with two home and two away games. The top team from each group, along with two wild card teams, will advance to the single-elimination Knockout Rounds. These rounds will culminate in the Semifinals and Championship, held in Las Vegas on December 14th and 17th, respectively.
Key Tournament Details
- All 30 NBA teams participate, divided into six groups based on the previous season's records.
- All Group Play and Knockout Round games count towards the regular season standings, except the Championship game.
- Teams will still play a full 82-game regular season.
- 14 Group Play games and all Knockout Round games will be televised nationally.
- Players on teams reaching the Knockout Rounds will share in a prize pool, with larger shares for teams advancing further.
- An MVP and All-Tournament Team will be selected at the tournament's conclusion.
