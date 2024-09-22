Hornets bolster front court depth in reported agreement with a North Carolina native
The Charlotte Hornets have added some much needed depth to their thin front court.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team has agreed to terms with veteran journeyman Harry Giles on a one-year contract. Giles, a North Carolina native, is looking to ressurect a one promising basketball career.
Giles, once the number one overall ranked recruit in the 2016 high school class, played one year of college at Duke University before being drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He was billed as a two-way big-man that brought as much versatility to the table as he did health concerns. He has battled knee problems dating back to high school, and the ailments to his lower half ultimately ended up being his downfall.
For his career, Giles has averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He has suited up a total of 165 times for the Kings, Trailblazers, Nets, and Lakers.
He'll have a chance to earn minutes in a Hornets front court that lacks size. Incumbent starter Mark Williams and his backup Nick Richards are the only Charlotte Hornets that stand 6'10" or taller. Both Williams and Richards have missed time in recent years, and if that trend continues, Giles could be in line for big minutes early on in his Charlotte career.
The Hornets have made a habit of bringing local players back home in recent months. Seth Curry, Grant Williams, Leaky Black, and now, Harry Giles, are all North Carolinians that have been given the chance to suit up for their hometown squad.
