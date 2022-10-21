Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Pelicans

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

G Terry Rozier

G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Gordon Hayward

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

PELICANS STARTERS

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas

Herbert Jones

CJ McCollum

