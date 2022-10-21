Skip to main content

Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Pelicans

Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

G Terry Rozier

G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Gordon Hayward

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

PELICANS STARTERS

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas

Herbert Jones

CJ McCollum

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

injury report
News

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs New Orleans Pelicans

By Schuyler Callihan
image0
News

Is Nick Richards the Hornets Next Second-Round Steal?

By Austin Leake
USATSI_17945499_168388579_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview

By Ian Black
USATSI_17944864_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pelicans

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17945548_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pelicans

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18006942_168388579_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Pelicans

By Schuyler Callihan
zoom_1
News

WATCH: Terry Rozier & Nick Richards Discuss Win Over Spurs

By All Hornets
USATSI_19261483_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Blitz Spurs & Set Franchise Records in Season Opening Win

By Schuyler Callihan