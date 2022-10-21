Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Pelicans
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
G Terry Rozier
G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Gordon Hayward
F P.J. Washington
C Mason Plumlee
PELICANS STARTERS
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Herbert Jones
CJ McCollum
