BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets strike a trade to land Collin Sexton
The Charlotte Hornets are trading Jusuf Nurkic to the Utah Jazz for Coliln Sexton and a 2030 second round pick, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
First reaction? Jeff Peterson.
In 63 games with the Jazz last season, Sexton averaged 18.4 points on 48.0% from the field. The Hornets have been looking to add a secondary ball handler for LaMelo Ball, which they do here. Sexton’s scoring, added with his 4.2 assists per game, gives a huge boost to the Hornets' rotation.
The Nurkic loss felt expected, given that the team selected Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner with the 34th pick on Thursday. The Hornets center rotation will be Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabate, with the deal of Nurkic showing a potential commitment to Diabate as the starting center.
A massive deal from Jeff Peterson on the day before free agency.
