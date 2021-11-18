Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Game Preview

    Breaking down Friday night's matchup.
    Game 17: Charlotte Hornets (9-7) vs Indiana Pacers (6-10)

    Indiana got off to a 1-6 start but have won five of their last nine. When the two teams met in the season opener, the Hornets squeezed out a one-point victory, 123-122. As the theme has been for much of the season, Charlotte got off to a bit of a rocky start, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Head coach James Borrego made some adjustments at the half and the defense held Indiana to just 13 points in the third quarter. LaMelo Ball took control of the game, knocking down seven threes en route to a 31-point night. 

    The Hornets are coming off of back-to-back wins against the top team in the Western Conference (Golden State) and the Eastern Conference (Washington). 

    2020-21 Team Stats

    PPG: 106.3 (IND), 113.3 (CHA)

    RPG: 45.5 (IND), 44.8 (CHA)

    APG: 23.1 (IND), 25.9 (CHA)

    FG%: 46.3% (IND), 44.9% (CHA)

    3FG%: 34.2% (IND), 37.3% (CHA)

    FT%: 75.4% (IND), 73.4% (CHA)

    2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):

    Minutes: Malcolm Brogdon 36.6 (IND), Miles Bridges - 36.6 (CHA)

    FG%: Damontas Sabonis 57.6% (IND), Nick Richards - 65.5% (CHA)

    3FG%: Myles Turner - 41.6% (IND), Ish Smith - 50% (CHA)

    PPG: Malcolm Brogdon - 22.2 (IND), Miles Bridges - 21.3 (CHA)

    RPG: Damontas Sabonis - 11.5 (IND), Mason Plumlee - 7.8 (CHA)

    APG: Malcolm Brogdon - 6.5 (IND), LaMelo Ball - 7.5 (CHA)

    SPG: Damontas Sabonis - 1.3 (WSH), LaMelo Ball- 2.1 (CHA)

    Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

    Pacers roster

    PG: Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, Brad Wanamaker, Duane Washington Jr.

    SG: Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb, Kelan Martin

    SF: Caris Lavert, Oshae Brissett, Torrey Craig, Justin Holiday

    PF Domantas Sabonis, Isaiah Jackson

    C Myles Turner, Goga Bitadze

    Head coach: Rick Carlisle 

    Hornets roster

    PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

    SG: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., James Bouknight

    SF: Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin

    PF: P.J. Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Kai Jones

    C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards

    Head coach: James Borrego

