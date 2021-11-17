Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

    Breaking down Wednesday night's matchup in Charlotte.
    Game 16: Charlotte Hornets (8-7) vs Washington Wizards (9-3)

    The Charlotte Hornets became just the 2nd team to defeat the Golden State Warriors this season with a 106-102 victory in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday night. Now, the Hornets turn their attention to the Washington Wizards who are off to a surprising 9-3 start. Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed Monday's game against New Orleans due to personal reasons and his status for Wednesday night's game in Charlotte is unknown at this time. 

    2020-21 Team Stats

    PPG: 108.7 (WSH), 113.3 (CHA)

    RPG: 47.8 (WSH), 44.8 (CHA)

    APG: 23.4 (WSH), 25.9 (CHA)

    FG%: 46.2% (WSH), 44.9% (CHA)

    3FG%: 33.5% (WSH), 37.3% (CHA)

    FT%: 80.4% (WSH), 73.4% (CHA)

    2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):

    Minutes: Bradley Beal 36.0 (WSH), Miles Bridges - 36.6 (CHA)

    FG%: Montrezl Harrell 64.5% (WSH), Mason Plumlee - 57.3% (CHA)

    3FG%: Kyle Kuzma - 37.8% (WSH), Ish Smith - 50% (CHA)

    PPG: Bradley Beal - 23.3 (WSH), Miles Bridges - 21.5 (CHA)

    RPG: Kyle Kuzma - 9.2 (WSH), Mason Plumlee/LaMelo Ball - 7.5 (CHA)

    APG: Spencer Dinwiddie - 5.7 (WSH), LaMelo Ball - 7.1 (CHA)

    SPG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. - 1.3 (WSH), LaMelo Ball- 2.1 (CHA)

    Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

    Wizards roster

    PG: Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto

    SG: Bradley Beal (OUT), Aaron Holiday, Corey Kispert

    SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Deni Avdija, Anthony Gill

    PF: Kyle Kuzma, Davis Bertans (OUT), Isaiah Todd

    C: Daniel Gafford, Montrezl Harrell, Rui Hachimura (OUT), Thomas Bryant (OUT)

    Head coach: Wes Unseld Jr.

    Hornets roster

    PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

    SG: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., James Bouknight

    SF: Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin

    PF: P.J. Washington (OUT), Jalen McDaniels, Kai Jones

    C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards

    Head coach: James Borrego

