Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

Game 16: Charlotte Hornets (8-7) vs Washington Wizards (9-3)

The Charlotte Hornets became just the 2nd team to defeat the Golden State Warriors this season with a 106-102 victory in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday night. Now, the Hornets turn their attention to the Washington Wizards who are off to a surprising 9-3 start. Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed Monday's game against New Orleans due to personal reasons and his status for Wednesday night's game in Charlotte is unknown at this time.

2020-21 Team Stats

PPG: 108.7 (WSH), 113.3 (CHA)

RPG: 47.8 (WSH), 44.8 (CHA)

APG: 23.4 (WSH), 25.9 (CHA)

FG%: 46.2% (WSH), 44.9% (CHA)

3FG%: 33.5% (WSH), 37.3% (CHA)

FT%: 80.4% (WSH), 73.4% (CHA)

2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: Bradley Beal 36.0 (WSH), Miles Bridges - 36.6 (CHA)

FG%: Montrezl Harrell 64.5% (WSH), Mason Plumlee - 57.3% (CHA)

3FG%: Kyle Kuzma - 37.8% (WSH), Ish Smith - 50% (CHA)

PPG: Bradley Beal - 23.3 (WSH), Miles Bridges - 21.5 (CHA)

RPG: Kyle Kuzma - 9.2 (WSH), Mason Plumlee/LaMelo Ball - 7.5 (CHA)

APG: Spencer Dinwiddie - 5.7 (WSH), LaMelo Ball - 7.1 (CHA)

SPG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. - 1.3 (WSH), LaMelo Ball- 2.1 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

Wizards roster

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto

SG: Bradley Beal (OUT), Aaron Holiday, Corey Kispert

SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Deni Avdija, Anthony Gill

PF: Kyle Kuzma, Davis Bertans (OUT), Isaiah Todd

C: Daniel Gafford, Montrezl Harrell, Rui Hachimura (OUT), Thomas Bryant (OUT)

Head coach: Wes Unseld Jr.

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

SG: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin

PF: P.J. Washington (OUT), Jalen McDaniels, Kai Jones

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards

Head coach: James Borrego

