Hornets Waive Three Players

Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they have waived three players - guard Terrell Brown Jr., guard RJ Hunter, and center Nathan Mensah.

Hunter was drafted 28th overall in the 2015 draft by the Boston Celtics. However, he only lasted a single year in Boston before being traded to Houston, then Chicago before ending up in Boston. Hunter struggled to establish himself in an NBA rotation and played mostly in the G-League until falling out of the NBA in 2019. Hunter spent two years in Turkey with Turk Telekom and Galatasaray before signing in the NBL with the Sydney Kings. In January 2022 he tore his left Patella Tendon which Hunter has been rehabbing since.

Mensah is an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State and has been with the Hornets since Summer League. In his senior season with the Aztecs, Mensah posted 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Brown went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft but ended up signing with the Memphis Grizzlies. In 27 games with the Hustle, the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, Brown notched 6.6 points, 4 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Charlotte's roster now sits at 18.

