Charlotte Hornets Waive Rookie RaeQuan Battle
The Charlotte Hornets announced today that they have waived guard RaeQuan Battle. Battle was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract this offseason and played with the Hornets' Summer League team.
Battle, a 24-year-old undrafted free agent appeared in four Summer League games. He averaged 7.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 50% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arch.
Battle competed in college basketball for several teams. He started with the Washington Huskies in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 before transferring to Montana State. He played for Montana State in the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons and then concluded his collegiate career with West Virginia in 2023-2024.
In his final season with the Mountaineers, Battle averaged 16.1 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field, including 33.9% from 3-point range.
