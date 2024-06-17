Charlotte Hornets Will Play in 2024 California Classic
The Charlotte Hornets add three games to its summer slate.
In this story:
The Charlotte Hornets are officially headed back to the California Classic, the team announced on Monday afternoon.
They will begin play on July 6th at 8:30 p.m. EST against the San Antonio Spurs before taking on the Chinese National Team at 8 p.m. EST the following night, the seventh. They'll round out the action on the ninth against the Sacramento Kings and then head to Las Vegas for Summer League.
All California Classic games will take place at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and will be televised on SPN networks and NBA TV.
