Charlotte's preseason power rankings standing project another disappointing season for the Hornets
As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, most preseason power rankings have low expectations for the Charlotte Hornets. Despite a young core and the return of a healthy LaMelo Ball, analysts see a challenging season ahead. Here’s where various outlets rank the Hornets and why they could be the NBA's most surprising team:
National Power Rankings
NBA.com: 13th in the East
ESPN: 12th in the East
Bleacher Report: 12th in the East
CBS: 15th in the East
The Athletic: 13th in the East
The Ringer’s NBA Show: 12th in the East
Betting odds
BetMGM: 10th in the East
FanDuel: 10th in the East
VegasInsider: 10th in the East
National outlets are projecting the Hornets to rank around 12.8th in the East and 26.7th overall on average. On the other hand, betting sites are slightly more optimistic, placing them 10th in the East based on win total over/unders. This gap between national media predictions and betting odds shows how the media tends to be more skeptical about the Hornets. While these predictions aren't promising, this team has real potential to surprise.
Why Charlotte Will Shock:
This year’s Hornets should be much better than last season’s 21-win team. The roster has changed significantly since the start of last season, and Brandon Miller has emerged as a second young star alongside LaMelo Ball. With Ball aiming for a healthy season, the Hornets could recapture the excitement of their 2020 form. The last time the Hornets had a full season of healthy LaMelo Ball, they won 43 games. The duo of Ball and Miller, along with key players like Mark Williams and Miles Bridges, gives Charlotte its best shot at success in years.
New head coach Charles Lee has brought a focus on defense, which has already been seen in Summer League and preseason action. His defensive mindset could help transform a team that ranked 29th in defense last year. This renewed focus gives them the foundation they’ve lacked to compete as a play-in caliber team.
The Hornets should build on this momentum and compete for a play-in spot. If they stay healthy, there’s enough talent and energy to make a real push for the playoffs and outperform their lowly projections.
