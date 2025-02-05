Charlotte Sting trademark filed by WNBA
The Charlotte Sting, one of the WNBA's founding franchises in its 1997 inaugural season, operated as the women's basketball counterpart to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.
The team represented Charlotte's first entry into professional women's sports and helped establish the WNBA's presence in the Southeast.
After a decade of competition that included multiple playoff appearances and a trip to the 2001 WNBA Finals, where the Sting fell to the Los Angeles Sparks, the franchise ceased operations following the 2006 season, marking the end of an era for Charlotte basketball fans.
In a significant development, the WNBA recently announced it has filed new trademark applications for the Charlotte Sting brand. This move is part of a broader initiative that includes trademark filings for several other defunct original franchises: the Cleveland Rockers, Miami Sol, Houston Comets, and Detroit Shock.
These actions have sparked speculation about the potential expansion or reactivation of these historic team brands and it's easy to see why after the leagues successful 2024 season.
Per ESPN's Santa Brito, the WNBA achieved unprecedented success in 2024, shattering multiple viewership records across ESPN platforms. The Finals captivated audiences, delivering its highest ratings in 25 years with a staggering 115% increase from 2023. Regular season broadcasts also set new benchmarks, drawing 1.2 million viewers on ESPN platforms—a 170% surge from the previous year.
The league's growing appeal was further evidenced by 32 broadcasts surpassing the million-viewer threshold across all networks, with ESPN platforms accounting for 22 of these high-performing telecasts. The pre-game show, WNBA Countdown, also demonstrated the sport's expanding reach, posting an 80% viewership increase over 2023, underscoring the WNBA's rising prominence in professional sports entertainment.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Three bold Charlotte Hornets predictions as trade deadline nears
Grading the Charlotte Hornets 2023 trade deadline: How do PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward deals look a year later?
Eastern Conference team named as possible last-minute LaMelo Ball suitor
Last-minute trades? Hornets could target these players as deadline approaches