Charlotte's Misery in Portland Continues

PORTLAND, OR - Winless since 2008 are the Charlotte Hornets in the city of Portland and they were unable to put an end to that streak Tuesday night, falling to the Trail Blazers 124-113 behind a 31-point night from Jerami Grant.

Anfernee Simons opened up the game red-hot, posting 13 points in the first quarter including scoring the first eight points of the game for Portland. He would cool down considerably, only scoring five points in the remainder of the game. For Charlotte, they received some quality minutes from the rookie, Mark Williams, who is filling in for Nick Richards (ankle). Williams notched six points in the opening frame and although he didn't record a block, he altered and effected several shots in the paint and at the rim.

P.J. Washington had a near-perfect start shooting 5/6 from the field and 3/3 from three-point range to lead Charlotte with 13 points at the break. A 12-4 run toward the end of the first and a 15-6 run midway through the second helped the Hornets to a lead that grew to as many as 14. Damian Lillard's off night played a big part in the Blazers' 67-61 deficit as he didn't record his first made field goal until there were 32 seconds remaining in the half. Much like Lillard, Terry Rozier struggled to find the bottom of the net in this one, missing his first 12 shots from the field.

Portland punched Charlotte right in the mouth to begin the second half with an 11-3 run to take a 72-70 lead. The Blazers hit seven triples in the frame, helping push their lead out to 13. Jusuf Nurkic, who isn't known for shooting the three-ball at a high clip, made 5/7 from beyond the arc on the night. Charlotte rebounded with an 8-1 run in the final minute of the quarter with a couple of tough threes from LaMelo Ball, one of which he hit from about a foot or two inside of the midcourt logo.

A four-minute scoring drought from the Hornets didn't help the matter as it allowed Portland's lead to balloon back up to 13. From that point on, the Blazers were able to maintain at least a 10-point stiff arm all the way to the final buzzer.

The Hornets wrap up their six-game west coast road swing on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. EST.

TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)

1ST: CHA 34-30

CHA: 12/22 FG | 4/8 3FG | 11 REB | 10 AST | 6 TO | 12 PIP

POR: 12/20 FG | 5/9 3FG | 6 REB | 8 AST | 8 TO | 12 PIP

2ND: CHA 67-61

CHA: 26/52 FG | 7/14 3FG | 23 REB | 18 AST | 7 TO | 26 PIP

POR: 20/41 FG | 5/17 3FG | 19 REB | 10 AST | 10 TO | 26 PIP

3RD: POR 101-95

CHA: 34/78 FG | 11/28 3FG | 28 REB | 22 AST | 9 TO | 32 PIP

POR: 35/64 FG | 12/30 3FG | 34 REB | 24 AST | 13 TO | 42 PIP

4TH: POR 124-113

CHA: 41/102 FG | 12/36 3FG | 44 REB | 24 AST | 13 TO | 42 PIP

POR: 43/86 FG | 14/38 3FG | 50 REB | 28 AST | 15 TO | 52 PIP

