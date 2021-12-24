Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Christmas Comes Early for the Charlotte Hornets

    The Hornets improve to 17-17 on the season.
    The Charlotte Hornets closed out the long six-game road trip with a 115-107 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night bringing their record to an even 17-17 heading into Christmas.

    Charlotte got out to a hot start jumping out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter with Miles Bridges notching a quick seven points. The Hornets defense gave Denver issues early on but the Nuggets were also missing a ton of shots. That however, changed in the second quarter as they blitzed the Hornets for 39 points to take a 65-52 lead into the break.

    Denver maintained a 17-point advantage heading into the fourth but the Hornets flipped a switch and completely owned the final 12 minutes of the game outscoring the Nuggets 38-13.

    Head coach James Borrego talked about how the tables turned in the fourth quarter and it all happening with LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Gordon Hayward on the bench.

    "You've got to give Ish a ton of credit. When we put him in we were down 17 and the game turned instantly. We started drive and kick, his defense was fantastic, he was a huge part of that start. I thought Kelly was a huge part of that as well. He had a couple of steals, got out and started to cut into that lead himself. P.J. was fantastic as well. He made big shots, made big plays, his defense was fantastic against Jokic. It was a great way to close out this road trip."

    The Hornets will finally return home to Spectrum Center on Monday to host the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. EST.

