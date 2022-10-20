Skip to main content

Cody Martin Exits Season Opener with Quad Injury

The Hornets lost a valuable piece to the rotation on opening night.

Coming into the season opener, the Charlotte Hornets were in pretty good shape health wise aside from LaMelo Ball who continues to nurse an ankle injury that he sustained in a preseason game against Washington.

Unfortunately, reserve guard Cody Martin exited the game in the first quarter of tonight's game in San Antonio with quad soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after the injury occurred. He played just one minute and recorded no stats.

Stay tuned as we will update this article with comments from head coach Steve Clifford following the game.

