Cody Martin's return is a 'breath of fresh air' for Hornets head coach Charles Lee
Early on in training camp, Charlotte Hornets veteran guard/forward Cody Martin suffered a sprained wrist and a thumb laceration which cost him the rest of camp and the team's first four preseason games.
On Thursday night, Martin made his 2024-25 debut in the Hornets' overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers, collecting five points, four rebounds, and a block in eight minutes of action. Although it may have been a short sample size, the Hornets are happy to just see him back on the court and playing before the start of the regular season.
Charles Lee on Cody Martin's return:
“My gosh. It’s like a breath of fresh air," he stated with a huge smile and sigh of relief. "We talk all the time about just competitors and being consistent competitors and as you saw, he brings another level of competition and winning plays to our team. All of his offensive rebounds, the defensive intensity that he plays with, and the knowledge of just the league in general. He understands tendencies and where to be. And offensively, I think he adds a lot of value too. It’s just so nice to have another solid basketball player out there.”
The Hornets will begin the season next Wednesday against the Houston Rockets with tip-off set for 8 p.m. EST.
