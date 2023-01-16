Cody Martin Ruled Out vs Celtics

The Hornets will be without a key piece to the bench tonight.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that guard/forward Cody Martin has been ruled out of this afternoon's matchup against the Boston Celtics with left knee soreness.

Martin exited the season-opener in San Antonio with a quad injury but over time, that turned into a left knee injury which required an arthroscopic procedure, causing him to miss a huge chunk of the first half of the season.

In seven games this season, Martin is averaging 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 38% from the field and 21% from three-point range.

The Hornets and Celtics are set to tip off at 1 p.m. EST.

