Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The hiring of Steve Clifford reaffirms by feeling that Charlotte will look to retain Cody Martin. As I recently chronicled when examining Martin's restricted free agency , Martin has a chance to be the first 2nd round pick to be re-signed in Hornets history. His point of attack defense could be of value for a Clifford system that generally asks a lot of it's guards when guarding pick and roll with the center traditionally deployed in drop coverage. Martin's hustle stats are off the charts, for wings he is in the 73rd percentile for BLK% and the 94th percentile for STL%.

Despite all this promise, I still can't shake the fact that Martin may not be back next season. Charlotte would be looking for financial flexibility in any sign and trade deal, they don't want to be taking any salary back. In the Devonte Graham deal last summer for example the Hornets received a 1st round pick (Which became Mark Williams) but also took back Wes Iwundu's non-guaranteed salary, he was waived before the season. Could Cody Martin be traded into an existing trade exception and be used as an asset in a similar way? I've listed contenders who have a particular need of someone with Cody's skill set below and considered each team's fit.

Existing $6+ Million Trade Exceptions

TEAM AMOUNT 2nd Round Picks (Within 3 years) Boston Celtics $17,142,857 x3 2023 2nds Brooklyn Nets $6,267,918 x1 2025 2nd + x1 2026 2nd Brooklyn Nets $11,306,904 x1 2025 2nd + x1 2026 2nd Dallas Mavericks $10,865,952 x1 2025 2nd Denver Nuggets $8,200,000 x2 2023 2nds + x2 2024 2nds Utah Jazz $9,774,884 x1 2025 2nd

I decided against listing 1st round picks as I don't feel Martin would be able to bring back that level of value. What I think is more likely is a couple of 2nd round picks. I know, I can hear you shouting "We don't need anymore 2nds!" after the Duren trade, but those picks are currency for other trades down the road. It's also worth being aware Charlotte don't have their own 2nd round pick again until 2026.

Celtics - The unlikeliest of these teams, I expect them to chase "Bigger Fish" with their large trade exception. They also made a move already for a point of attack wing defender in White, but I wouldn't rule them out if they run out of other options as would give them another rotation option.

Nets - Listed twice as they could use either trade exception depending what Martin ends up being paid. If Brooklyn lose Bruce Brown who's a free agent this summer Cody Martin would be a fantastic replacement. If Charlotte hadn't drafted Williams Nic Claxton could have been an interesting Sign and Trade swap target.

Mavericks - Dallas desperately need to fill out their roster after trading just over a third of their roster, albeit mostly backups, for Christian Wood. Martin would fit perfectly next to Luka, Dinwiddie and would give some backcourt depth if Brunson moves on.

Nuggets - Martin would be Denver's second best defender behind Aaron Gordon and would be their best perimeter stopper. Denver are in "Win at all costs" mode and adding someone like Martin would fit well around Murray, Porter Jr and Jokic

Jazz - Gobert can't do it all defensively by himself anymore. That's probably unfair on Royce O'Neal, but it's clear they need some perimeter defense to help Conley/Mitchell

Overall, there appears to be several landing spots which would make sense on paper for Martin. If ownership simply isn't willing to bring Martin back with the current roster costs then Charlotte can't lose a valuable rotation player for nothing, this is the route I would explore.