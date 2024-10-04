All Hornets

Injury bug strikes again: Cody Martin suffers injury, will miss preseason opener

The Charlotte Hornets are already off to a rough start on the injury front.

On the final day of the Charlotte Hornets' training camp in Durham, the team announced that veteran guard/forward Cody Martin suffered a thumb laceration and sprained right wrist during a block attempt at today's practice. The injuries will keep him sidelined for the team's preseason opener on Sunday against the New York Knicks.

While this is an unfortunate injury that will keep one of the Hornets' best defenders sidelined, it shouldn't be lumped in with the recent injuries Martin has suffered that kept him in street clothes for 101 games, giving him an "injury-prone" label.

No timetable for a return was provided, but there won't be any rush to get him back on the floor. Charlotte has plenty of options to rotate into the game on the wing through preseason play, and this could also allow the Hornets to take a longer look at rookie Tidjane Salaün.

The Hornets and Knicks will tip the preseason off this Sunday at 5 p.m. EST inside Spectrum Center.

