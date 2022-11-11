Skip to main content

Unfortunate News on the Hornets Injury Front

When it rains, it pours.

The start of the 2022-23 season for the Charlotte Hornets has been disappointing to say the least. The team is currently on a seven-game losing streak with a 3-10 record on the year. 

Much of the struggles can be attributed to the injury bug as LaMelo Ball (ankle) has yet to make his season debut and Cody Martin (knee) has only appeared in one game. Gordon Hayward has also been out of the lineup as he continues to nurse an injured shoulder.

Friday morning, Shams Charnia of The Athletic reported that Martin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and will miss approximately six weeks.

Re-signing Martin was the only "big" move the Hornets made this past offseason, as the two sides agreed on a four-year, $32 million contract.

