Cody Martin Upgraded to Available vs Pistons

The Hornets will have a key piece to the rotation tonight.

Cody Martin will give it a go tonight against the Detroit Pistons after experiencing some lower back tightness on Friday. Head coach James Borrego said that Martin started to feel something in pregame warmups and that maybe the charge he took made it act up a little more.

Martin was out for shootaround a couple of hours before tonight's tip and appeared to have no issues. Earlier in the day he was ruled as doubtful, so we will likely still see Martin limited.

The Hornets have also recalled rookie center Kai Jones from the Greensboro Swarm and he will be available to play tonight. 

The Hornets and Pistons will tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. 

