College football star Travis Hunter rocking LaMelo Ball's new shoes
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is one of the flashiest players on the court in the NBA but also takes his flash off the court with his clothing line and series of shoes that he's released over the last handful of years.
Ball's latest shoes, the Puma LaFrancé “Slime” officially hit the shelves on Friday, but it appears some folks were able to get their hands on them a little early. Colorado football two-way star and Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter was recently spotted in the new lime green sneakers showing his support for the Hornets' franchise star.
Puma LaFrancé “Slime” shoes are available for purchase for $110 at select retailers.
Ball made his return to the court this preseason after missing a good chunk of the 2023-24 season with a lingering ankle injury and didn't show any rust whatsoever. Across four preseason games, Ball averaged 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in limited minutes.
If Ball can stay on the floor this season and play to the level he's capable of, not only will he help turn the Hornets' franchise around, but will see his merchandise sales go through the roof.
Ball and the Hornets open the regular season on Wednesday in Houston against the Rockets.
