Could LaMelo Ball become the next marquee name in the NBA trade market?
After the blockbuster trade sending Luka Dončić to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, the possibilities for future trade deadlines seem limitless.
As the Charlotte Hornets continue their organizational rebuild, speculation continues to grow about the future of their star point guard LaMelo Ball, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes believes Ball could be the next marquee name on the trading block.
Ball, 23, is amid a career-best season despite battling injuries, averaging 27.3 points, 7.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. However, the Hornets' recent moves suggest a longer-term reconstruction plan that might not align with Ball's prime years.
The Hornets' attempted trade of 23-year-old center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers — which ultimately fell through due to a failed physical — signaled the franchise's willingness to part with young talent for future assets. The proposed deal would have netted Charlotte multiple future first-round picks and rookie Dalton Knecht.
"Ball would be an attractive asset for several teams looking to contend immediately," said Hughes, who identified the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic as potential suitors with the necessary draft capital to entice Charlotte.
The fifth-year guard signed a rookie-scale maximum contract extension with the Hornets in 2023, demonstrating the franchise's initial commitment to building around him. However, Charlotte's current record—fourth worst in the NBA—combined with its aggressive pursuit of future draft picks at the trade deadline hints at a possible philosophical shift.
Ball's injury history adds another layer of complexity to the situation. While his performance this season showcases his elite potential when healthy, availability concerns could factor into Charlotte's long-term planning.
The Hornets' front office faces a critical decision: continue building around their dynamic young guard or leverage his peak value to accelerate their rebuild through additional draft assets and young talent. With Charlotte seemingly prioritizing future flexibility over immediate competitiveness, Ball's situation will be closely monitored as the offseason approaches.
