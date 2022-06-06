Could the Hornets Trade for Deandre Ayton?

From the moment that the Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the 2022 NBA Playoffs, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Deandre Ayton's future with the team. He wants a max contract and the Suns don't appear to be willing to give him that kind of money despite averaging 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over his first four years in the league.

With the potential Ayton-Suns breakup on the horizon, many have linked the former 2018 1st overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets, and for good reason. The Hornets' lack of production from the center spot wasn't just a 2021-22 issue, it's one that dates back several years. Cody Zeller and Mason Plumlee provided solid minutes but were low-end level starters. Trading for Ayton would give the Hornets a strong young core that would also include LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges to build around for years to come. If Charlotte can find a way to land Ayton, it would give them one of the brightest futures of any Eastern Conference team that is still "rebuilding".

The problem is, GM Mitch Kupchak seems content with building the roster organically. Drafting and developing talent has worked for the Hornets recently and it might be something they continue to do, rather than make a play for a big-time name such as Ayton.

"The thing we have to be careful about is thinking we're better than we really are," the Hornets GM stated. "We're not a team that's going to get into the Finals. Although Atlanta got into the Conference Finals a year ago, I don't know how realistic that is. What I'd like to do with this team is I'd like to get us into the playoffs and wouldn't it be great to win a round? And then anything after that would probably be gravy. You've got to be careful that you don't make moves to try to mosey the progress along, quicker than is realistic.

Kupchak mentioned before the start of this past season that they had to be careful to "not get ahead of ourselves" and a couple of weeks ago, he reiterated that statement.

"That might be bringing in veterans that really, you're not ready for. We're still looking, in my opinion, to inject talent into this team. I think our scouts have done a great job with the draft and we've got talent in the system. We have the 13th, 15th, and the 45th pick in the draft. That's not to say we'll use all of those picks in the draft, it's good currency. You can use those picks to make a trade and our roster with our free agents, it's starting to get a little cluttered too. There's a lot that goes into it. Yes, we do want to make a step in the playoffs, hopefully winning a round is realistic and we just have to be careful to not try to push too much and get ourselves in a position where we're not as good as we thought we would be."

In my opinion, it would take the 13th and 15th picks in the draft plus P.J. Washington, at minimum, for Phoenix to agree to a deal. Considering Kupchak's recent statements, that doesn't seem like a trade he believes this team is ready to make.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.