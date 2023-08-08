Could the WNBA Be Returning to Charlotte?

The commissioner of the WNBA Cathy Engelbert recently spoke to the Sports Business Journal discussing WNBA expansion. Engelbert stated she would like to see two more teams come into the league in the forseeable future, with the locations listed as options: The Bay Area; Toronto; Denver; Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Portland, Oregon

The Charlotte Sting were one of the original WNBA franchises in 1997 but folded in 2006. The Sting were owned by Charlotte Bobcats Sports and Entertainment who at the time were facing large revenue losses and were dealing with low attendance at games.

Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and James Plowright