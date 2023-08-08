Skip to main content

Could the WNBA Be Returning to Charlotte?

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert recently discussed expansion

Charlotte Hornets
The commissioner  of the WNBA Cathy Engelbert recently spoke to the Sports Business Journal discussing WNBA expansion. Engelbert stated she would like to see two more teams come into the league in the forseeable future, with the locations listed as options: The Bay Area; Toronto; Denver; Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Portland, Oregon

The Charlotte Sting were one of the original WNBA franchises in 1997 but folded in 2006. The Sting were owned by Charlotte Bobcats Sports and Entertainment who at the time were facing large revenue losses and were dealing with low attendance at games.

