Damian Lillard reacts to LaMelo Ball's first career 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had himself one heck of a night against the Milwaukee Bucks, setting a new career-high in scoring with 50 points. He didn't just shoot the lights out; he also helped create plays for his teammates, ending the game with ten assists as well.
With that stat line, Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record 50 points and ten assists in a game. He saw the ball go through the hoop on 17 of his 38 shot attempts and drilled 6-of-17 attempts from three. For a 50-point night, that's a pretty efficient way to get there. Usually, you'll see guys with 45+ attempts almost forcing their way there. Ball not only did it efficiently but the hard way. At the half, he only had 10 points.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard had a front-row seat to this performance and offered his thoughts on the Hornets' young star.
"He just plays free. He got the ultra-green light. He can take any shot. He can do anything at any time, and that's a tough thing to handle when somebody has that type of freedom... If you have that type of freedom and you can do anything, eventually you're gonna start feeling good."
