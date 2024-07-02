All Hornets

Davis Bertans Decides Against Exercising Early Termination Option

Will the veteran sharpshooter remain in Charlotte?

Schuyler Callihan

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans chose not to exercise the early termination option in his contract, meaning he will account for $16 million this season. Only $5.25 million of that is guaranteed money, however. The full $16 million becomes fully guaranteed on January 10th.

The Hornets could elect to keep him on the roster or they could waive him at any point this offseason and only be on the hook for $5.2M. If he is involved in a trade, the receiving team would also be able to waive him for the same price, giving Charlotte a potentially useful trade chip.

At the end of the season, Bertans told reporters in his exit interview that he would like to remain with the Hornets.

“If I get to choose between being on a team like I was in OKC being at the end of the bench and barely seeing any playing time with a chance of winning a title or being on a team where I can play basketball, I’d rather pick playing basketball. I don’t know how many years I’ve got left. If the team wants me back, I’ll definitely be happy to stay here in Charlotte.”

In 28 games with the Hornets, Bertans averaged 8.8 points per game on 39% shooting, 37% from three-point range.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

Ranking the Best Fits for Miles Bridges

Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft: Who Do the Hornets Take?

Todjane Salaun, KJ Simpson to Miss Some Time with Injuries

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News