Davis Bertans Decides Against Exercising Early Termination Option
Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans chose not to exercise the early termination option in his contract, meaning he will account for $16 million this season. Only $5.25 million of that is guaranteed money, however. The full $16 million becomes fully guaranteed on January 10th.
The Hornets could elect to keep him on the roster or they could waive him at any point this offseason and only be on the hook for $5.2M. If he is involved in a trade, the receiving team would also be able to waive him for the same price, giving Charlotte a potentially useful trade chip.
At the end of the season, Bertans told reporters in his exit interview that he would like to remain with the Hornets.
“If I get to choose between being on a team like I was in OKC being at the end of the bench and barely seeing any playing time with a chance of winning a title or being on a team where I can play basketball, I’d rather pick playing basketball. I don’t know how many years I’ve got left. If the team wants me back, I’ll definitely be happy to stay here in Charlotte.”
In 28 games with the Hornets, Bertans averaged 8.8 points per game on 39% shooting, 37% from three-point range.
