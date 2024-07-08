Davis Bertans Reacts to Being Waived by Hornets

All Hornets

The veteran sharpshooter doesn't seem fazed by the Hornets' decision to cut ties.

In one way or another, it felt like the Charlotte Hornets would part ways with veteran sharpshooter Davis Bertans this summer.

As expected, he did not exercise the early termination option in his contract meaning he was set to be on the books for $16 million. The Hornets were never going to pay that which means they would either try to include him in a trade or waive him. Earlier this week, they executed the latter and are only responsible for a little over $5 million, saving over $10 million in cap space.

At the time of the move, the 31-year-old was playing in a game for the Latvian National Team in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. A reporter informed him of the news and asked for his reaction to it shortly after the game.

"All I can say is I really don't care right now," Bertans said. "My main focus is right here with this jersey on. In a way, I'm really happy that this right now is the only jersey that I wear."

Bertans was acquired at the deadline from the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, and Aleksej Pokuševski. In 28 games with the club, Bertans averaged 8.8 points per game on 39% shooting.

