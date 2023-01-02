Dennis Smith Jr. Available to Play vs Lakers

No one knew what to expect from Dennis Smith Jr. when he first signed with the Charlotte Hornets right before the 2022-23 season began. The former 9th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft had bounced around the league playing for five teams in five seasons and contemplated making a switch to football, believe it or not.

Smith balled out early in the season and proved that he not only has what it takes to still play in the NBA but that he can be a pivotal part of what the Hornets do moving forward.

Unfortunately, Smith has been sidelined with a left ankle sprain since late November and has missed the team's last 17 games. That streak will be put to bed tonight when Smith suits up against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 15 games played, Smith is averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 46% from the field and 33% from three-point range.

