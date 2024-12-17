Despite loss, a returning LaMelo Ball excited to run with Miles Bridges and Mark Williams
The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) fell to the Philadelphia 76ers (8-16) on Monday night at the Spectrum Center, losing 121-108.
Despite the loss, Miles Bridges made a strong impression in only his second game back from injury, offering a much-needed boost to the team. Even more encouraging was the return of LaMelo Ball, who had been absent since late November, expressed excitement about playing alongside Bridges and Mark Williams who had a strong night defensively.
"They can get out and run, which I love to do," Ball said after the game. "So just to play with them and be back, it was great."
Bridges led the way with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. He ignited the crowd with a pair of spectacular alley-oops from Ball towards the end of the first half. Williams finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks.
Despite suffering their ninth loss in the last ten games, Ball maintained a positive outlook.
"Pretty much just stay with it," Ball added. "Come in every day, listen, try to get better and improve from that. Just trying to get better every day for real."
Ball concluded the night with a double-double, scoring 15 points and providing 11 assists while also contributing defensively with 4 steals.
The Hornets will return to the court Thursday night to play the Washington Wizards, who currently have the league's worst record at 3-21, at the Capital One Arena. This will be their first of four matchups this season.
