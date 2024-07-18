Details of Miles Bridges' New Contract with Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets inked a multi-year deal with free agent Miles Bridges, whom they drafted in the first round back in 2018. Now, details of the new contract have leaked out.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Bridges will get the entire $75 million guaranteed but will see the salary decline in each year of the deal. He is scheduled to make $27.2M this upcoming season, $25M in 2025-26, and $22.8M in 2026-27.
It's not all that surprising to see Bridges get the contract fully guaranteed considering the Hornets probably didn't exactly meet his demands. Several reports stated that he would be aiming for a $30M/year contract. By having the declining the salary, it makes him a more attractive trade piece if things were to bottom out with the team at some point during the next three seasons.
Bridges started 67 games for the Hornets this past season and was arguably the team's most consistent player. He set career highs in points per game (21) and rebounds per game (7.3) while logging the fourth-most minutes in the association. Only DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Maxey, and Luka Doncic played more.
