Notes, highlights: Graham scores 33, Hornets top Warriors

Mitchell Northam

If the Charlotte Hornets put together a campaign for Devonte' Graham to win the NBA's Most Improved Player award, they'll be pulling several highlights from their Wednesday night win over the Golden State Warriors at the Spectrum Center.

Graham dropped 33 points, and tied a franchise record in making 10 three-pointers, in the Hornets' 106-91 victory over the Curry-less Warriors.

The second-year guard from Kansas also dished out nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds in his 36 minutes of play. Graham's backcourt mate Terry Rozier also had a stellar game, tallying 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Miles Bridges added 10 points and two blocks, and Malik Monk had eight points, five rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes off the bench.

Highlights

Notes

  • Wednesday's game marked the second time that Graham and Rozier had each scored 20 or more points in a single game.
  • Graham is the only player in the league this season to hit nine or more three's in multiple games.
  • Graham's points per-game jump from 4.7 last season to 18.1 this season is the most of any player in the league.
  • Rozier is shooting more than 50 percent on catch-and-shoot three's.
  • The Hornets out-rebounded the Warriors 45-36.
  • The Hornets had 30 assists to the Warriors' 17.
  • Charlotte hit its largest lead of the season, going ahead by 19 points in the fourth quarter.
  • Though he's battling a nagging hand injury, Nic Batum played 25 minutes off the bench, totaling three points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
