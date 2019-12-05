Notes, highlights: Graham scores 33, Hornets top Warriors

If the Charlotte Hornets put together a campaign for Devonte' Graham to win the NBA's Most Improved Player award, they'll be pulling several highlights from their Wednesday night win over the Golden State Warriors at the Spectrum Center.

Graham dropped 33 points, and tied a franchise record in making 10 three-pointers, in the Hornets' 106-91 victory over the Curry-less Warriors.

The second-year guard from Kansas also dished out nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds in his 36 minutes of play. Graham's backcourt mate Terry Rozier also had a stellar game, tallying 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Miles Bridges added 10 points and two blocks, and Malik Monk had eight points, five rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes off the bench.

Highlights

Notes