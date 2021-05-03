Charlotte Hornets home
HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
More injuries: Devonte' Graham, Cody Martin both out for Charlotte Hornets' game in Detroit on Tuesday

More injuries: Devonte' Graham, Cody Martin both out for Charlotte Hornets' game in Detroit on Tuesday

Author:
Publish date:

The Charlotte Hornets will be shorthanded in the Motor City.

Devonte' Graham and Cody Martin are out for Tuesday's game against Detroit, leaving the Hornets without two of their key pieces in a game they need to keep themselves from floundering in their playoff quest.

Graham is still experiencing right knee discomfort. He was a late scratch in Saturday night's win over the Pistons, but returned in Sunday's loss to Miami, posting nine points and five assists in 24 minutes. It will mark the fourth time in the last 11 games that Graham is sidelined.

Martin got injured in the third quarter against Miami when he landed after jumping in an attempt to swat Trevor Ariza's shot under the basket. Martin has served as a starter in the Hornets' past six games, providing them with a defensive presence and his general all-out hustle.

Coach James Borrego could go with Jalen McDaniels in Martin's spot. McDaniels has started 10 times this season and is playing well, notching a career-high tying nine rebounds in each of his last two games. Against Miami, he tied his season-high of made 3-pointers in a game with three. 

Either way, the Hornets are going to have to effectively replace two key players in order to stay afloat in the playoff standings. Including their matchup with Detroit, they have eight games remaining and can't afford any slip ups.

USATSI_15355427_168389536_lowres
News

More injuries: Devonte' Graham, Cody Martin both ruled out for Tuesday's game in Detroit

Video: Terry Rozier on putting Sunday's game behind them
News

Video: Terry Rozier on putting Sunday's game behind them

USATSI_16005634_168389536_lowres
News

It appears it's play-in tournament or go home for the Charlotte Hornets

James Borrego on Miles-LaMelo connection
News

Video: Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego on how Miles Bridges will benefit from LaMelo Ball's return

USATSI_16000193_168389536_lowres
News

What rust? LaMelo Ball leaves imprints in Charlotte Hornets' win over Detroit in first game back

USATSI_15974413_168389536_lowres
News

Sources: LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk expected to return for Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night

Malik Monk on his return
News

Video: Malik Monk on why he will not overextend himself when he returns

USATSI_15395640_168389536_lowres
News

'We're going to be a problem to guard if we get this thing right'