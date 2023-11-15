Did the NBA Ask LaMelo Ball to Cover Up His Tattoo?

During Tuesday night's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat, a close-up shot of LaMelo Ball sparked controversy in regard to his neck tattoo.

Ball has the initials "LF" tattooed in red just below his left ear which just so happens to be the logo for his clothing brand, LaFrancé. Last night, he had the tattoo covered up with what looked like a large band-aid and when asked about it in the postgame press conference, he didn't seem to have an answer for why he couldn't have it out in the open.

"Yeah, you got to talk to them. I don't know. It's like this right here (pointing to his hand tattoo with the same logo). I don't know."

If this is indeed the NBA, it wouldn't be the first time they've asked a player to cover up a tattoo. And as a matter of fact, LaMelo's brother, Lonzo, was told to cover his Big Baller Brand tattoo in 2018. The NBA doesn't want players giving free advertising to clothing lines, shoe brands, or any business for that matter. Why it took until game nine for the NBA to say something is beyond me.

