Draymond Green Takes Shot at Hornets When Talking About His Future
Draymond Green recently appeared on the 520 Podcast and the topic of the Golden State Warriors parting ways with Klay Thompson came up. It ultimately led to Green talking about his situation and what he hopes would happen if the Warriors ever wanted to go in a different direction. And of course, the Charlotte Hornets were the butt end of the joke.
“I tell you what though, I pray to God if they ever feel the need to get rid of me…at least send me somewhere. If they are going to send me to any non-winning organization, then send me to Detroit. I’d much rather it be to Detroit than Charlotte.”
The Charlotte Hornets would never, well, I should never say never...but it's very unlikely that they would ever make a move to acquire Draymond Green. Not now, or anytime in the future. They have their glue guy in Grant Williams and obviously, the two have a little bit of history. Plus, I'm not sure the Hornets are looking to bring in someone with that big of a personality.
