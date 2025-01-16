Dream vs. Reality: The Charlotte Hornets' 2025 trade deadline targets
The Charlotte Hornets positioned themselves early for a trade before the February 6th deadline.
Charlotte traded veteran center Nick Richards and a 2025 Denver Nuggets second-round pick, to the Phoenix Suns. In exchange, the Hornets received guard Josh Okogie, the Nuggets' 2026 and 2031 second-round picks, and the Suns' 2031 second-round pick.
However, the allure of a blockbuster trade remains a captivating fantasy for many fans. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently outlined every NBA team's dream and realistic trade targets for the upcoming deadline, offering a glimpse into each team's potential ambitions.
Let's explore the dream vs. reality situation for the Hornets, with the deadline approaching in less than a month.
The Dream: A Zion-Ball Connection
Swartz boldly suggests Zion Williamson as the Hornets' dream target. The sheer spectacle of LaMelo Ball connecting with Williamson on alley-oops is enough to excite any basketball enthusiast. The potential for a dynamic duo, alongside rising stars like Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, is undeniably tantalizing.
However, acquiring Williamson would likely require a significant overhaul of the Pelicans' roster, a move that seems unlikely unless they're prepared to enter a full-scale rebuild.
The Reality: Insurance at Point Guard
Recognizing the challenges of landing a superstar like Williamson, Swartz presents a more realistic target: Tre Jones.
Ball's injury history underscores the need for reliable depth at the point guard position. Jones, a young and promising player, would provide valuable insurance, ensuring the team's success isn't derailed by further injuries to their star point guard.
Focusing on realistic targets like Jones while continuing to develop their young core would be an ideal scenario for head coach Charles Lee and his team.
