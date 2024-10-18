Dunk of the year? Hornets guard Brandon Miller posterizes Indiana's Myles Turner
During the Charlotte Hornets preseason finale against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night second-year guard Brandon Miller delivered one of the most memorable highlights of the entire preseason.
Myles Turner, known for being one of the league’s top shot-blockers, found himself on the wrong side of a huge dunk from Miller. The moment started when Tyrese Haliburton nearly intercepted a pass from Miller to Seth Curry. Curry quickly recovered and passed the ball back to Miller. Without hesitation, Miller drove hard to the basket and extended both arms to throw down a powerful slam over Turner.
Heading into this game, Miller had been posting strong preseason numbers. He’s been averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in just 24 minutes of play. His shooting has been consistent, hitting 42.6% of his field goals and 44.4% from three-point range. Miller has shown that he can score efficiently from deep and contribute across the board.
Plays like tonight’s dunk show why Miller is such a key player for the Hornets. His performance in preseason is proving that he can deliver in big moments. With his athleticism and growing confidence, he’s becoming a player that fans and teammates can count on this season.
